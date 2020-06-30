All apartments in Los Angeles
1551 South SHERBOURNE Drive

1551 South Sherbourne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1551 South Sherbourne Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in Beverly Hills Adj. Washer and Dryer hookups in unit. Central HVAC, hardwood floors, private patio, ample closets, 1 parking space Completely remodeled. Balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1551 South SHERBOURNE Drive have any available units?
1551 South SHERBOURNE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1551 South SHERBOURNE Drive have?
Some of 1551 South SHERBOURNE Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1551 South SHERBOURNE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1551 South SHERBOURNE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 South SHERBOURNE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1551 South SHERBOURNE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1551 South SHERBOURNE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1551 South SHERBOURNE Drive offers parking.
Does 1551 South SHERBOURNE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1551 South SHERBOURNE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 South SHERBOURNE Drive have a pool?
No, 1551 South SHERBOURNE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1551 South SHERBOURNE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1551 South SHERBOURNE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 South SHERBOURNE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1551 South SHERBOURNE Drive has units with dishwashers.

