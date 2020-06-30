1551 South Sherbourne Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035 South Robertson
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in Beverly Hills Adj. Washer and Dryer hookups in unit. Central HVAC, hardwood floors, private patio, ample closets, 1 parking space Completely remodeled. Balcony.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1551 South SHERBOURNE Drive have any available units?
1551 South SHERBOURNE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.