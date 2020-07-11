1551 COURTNEY Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to "The Courtney", a RARE totally renovated 2 BD/2.5 BA California Arts & Crafts Bungalow located in the reputable neighborhood of Sunset Square. The front of the home invites you up to a beautiful porch overlooking the pristine front yard. Upon entering you are struck by the living rm w/hardwd flrs, original crown moldings, wood burning fireplace & lrg windows w/ natural light. A bonus rm sits off of the living area & can double as office or reading rm. The formal dining rm flows to the kitchen which boasts Imperial Danby honed-marble, Circa lighting, House of Antiques hardware, Miele dishwasher, Thermador professional oven, Subzero fridge, Waterworks fixtures & access to romantic outdr seating. Built in bar feat. a fridge, ice maker & wine fridge. Lrg Master suite has ensuite BA, generous walk in closet & access to a private & tranquil backyard w/fruit trees & a detached, 2-door garage. Home sits on a serene street, yet close to the best restaurants & shops in Sunset Square.