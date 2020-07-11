All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1551 COURTNEY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1551 COURTNEY Avenue
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:51 AM

1551 COURTNEY Avenue

1551 Courtney Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1551 Courtney Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to "The Courtney", a RARE totally renovated 2 BD/2.5 BA California Arts & Crafts Bungalow located in the reputable neighborhood of Sunset Square. The front of the home invites you up to a beautiful porch overlooking the pristine front yard. Upon entering you are struck by the living rm w/hardwd flrs, original crown moldings, wood burning fireplace & lrg windows w/ natural light. A bonus rm sits off of the living area & can double as office or reading rm. The formal dining rm flows to the kitchen which boasts Imperial Danby honed-marble, Circa lighting, House of Antiques hardware, Miele dishwasher, Thermador professional oven, Subzero fridge, Waterworks fixtures & access to romantic outdr seating. Built in bar feat. a fridge, ice maker & wine fridge. Lrg Master suite has ensuite BA, generous walk in closet & access to a private & tranquil backyard w/fruit trees & a detached, 2-door garage. Home sits on a serene street, yet close to the best restaurants & shops in Sunset Square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1551 COURTNEY Avenue have any available units?
1551 COURTNEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1551 COURTNEY Avenue have?
Some of 1551 COURTNEY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1551 COURTNEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1551 COURTNEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1551 COURTNEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1551 COURTNEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1551 COURTNEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1551 COURTNEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 1551 COURTNEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1551 COURTNEY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1551 COURTNEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 1551 COURTNEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1551 COURTNEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1551 COURTNEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1551 COURTNEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1551 COURTNEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belle Fontaine
4077 Glencoe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90292
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College