Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Off of Casiano estates this Gorgeous spacious home on a cul de sac, offers ultimate privacy with gorgeous views. Spacious 6 bedroom home with 6.5 baths, Gourmet kitchen with seating area overlooking the canyons. Large family room opens up to backyard and pool, perfect for entertaining. Mastersuite has a separate seating area with a cozy fire place, and his and hers closets and a large laster bath. Available April 1st.