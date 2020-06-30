All apartments in Los Angeles
1550 N Harvard Blvd Apt 15

1550 North Harvard Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1550 North Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Available for immediate move-in, this spacious one bed one bath is in a safe neighborhood close to Harvard and Stone, Los Feliz Village, Griffith Park, and plenty of shopping and dining.

The apartment has hardwood floors throughout the entire unit, a large kitchen, a dining area, tons of closet space, and air conditioning. The complex also comes with a reserved parking spot, shared pool, and onsite laundry.

This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 10 days. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify.

Please text 805 452 1431 to come and take a look today!

Sorry, but we dont allow pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5598518)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 N Harvard Blvd Apt 15 have any available units?
1550 N Harvard Blvd Apt 15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1550 N Harvard Blvd Apt 15 have?
Some of 1550 N Harvard Blvd Apt 15's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 N Harvard Blvd Apt 15 currently offering any rent specials?
1550 N Harvard Blvd Apt 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 N Harvard Blvd Apt 15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1550 N Harvard Blvd Apt 15 is pet friendly.
Does 1550 N Harvard Blvd Apt 15 offer parking?
Yes, 1550 N Harvard Blvd Apt 15 offers parking.
Does 1550 N Harvard Blvd Apt 15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1550 N Harvard Blvd Apt 15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 N Harvard Blvd Apt 15 have a pool?
Yes, 1550 N Harvard Blvd Apt 15 has a pool.
Does 1550 N Harvard Blvd Apt 15 have accessible units?
No, 1550 N Harvard Blvd Apt 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 N Harvard Blvd Apt 15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1550 N Harvard Blvd Apt 15 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
