1550 N Harvard Blvd Apt 15

Available for immediate move-in, this spacious one bed one bath is in a safe neighborhood close to Harvard and Stone, Los Feliz Village, Griffith Park, and plenty of shopping and dining.



The apartment has hardwood floors throughout the entire unit, a large kitchen, a dining area, tons of closet space, and air conditioning. The complex also comes with a reserved parking spot, shared pool, and onsite laundry.



This unit is move in ready! We do not hold units for longer than 10 days. Your house hold must make 3x the rent combined from your gross income and have credit scores above 600 to qualify.



Please text 805 452 1431 to come and take a look today!



Sorry, but we dont allow pets.



