1549 West 224TH Street

Unique Remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath rear top conrer unit in an up and coming area of Torrance. This unit consist of NEWER paint throughout, NEWER Flooring throughout, Open Remodeled Kitchen with NEWER Cabinets, NEWER light fixtures, NEWER Kitchen counter tops, NEWER living room recessed lighting, Both bathrooms were Remodeled with Beautiful NEWER tile flooring, NEWER shower tile, NEWER fixtures, NEWER Sink & Toilet, a Unique barn door was installed in the Master Bath. Unit has its own private patio. Building is going through a new transformation which will elevate values in the immediate area. New surveillance cameras. Remodeled laundry room with NEWER machines. Call for a private showing.