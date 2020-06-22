All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1549 West 224TH Street

1549 West 224th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1549 West 224th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Unique Remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath rear top conrer unit in an up and coming area of Torrance. This unit consist of NEWER paint throughout, NEWER Flooring throughout, Open Remodeled Kitchen with NEWER Cabinets, NEWER light fixtures, NEWER Kitchen counter tops, NEWER living room recessed lighting, Both bathrooms were Remodeled with Beautiful NEWER tile flooring, NEWER shower tile, NEWER fixtures, NEWER Sink & Toilet, a Unique barn door was installed in the Master Bath. Unit has its own private patio. Building is going through a new transformation which will elevate values in the immediate area. New surveillance cameras. Remodeled laundry room with NEWER machines. Call for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1549 West 224TH Street have any available units?
1549 West 224TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1549 West 224TH Street have?
Some of 1549 West 224TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1549 West 224TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1549 West 224TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1549 West 224TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1549 West 224TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1549 West 224TH Street offer parking?
No, 1549 West 224TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 1549 West 224TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1549 West 224TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1549 West 224TH Street have a pool?
No, 1549 West 224TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1549 West 224TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1549 West 224TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1549 West 224TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1549 West 224TH Street has units with dishwashers.
