1546 South HOLT Avenue

Amenities
Unique, beautifully restored 1930's Art Deco 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on lush grounds with abundant privacy. Vintage charm with alcoves and curved corners. Beautifully restored original bathroom with separate stall shower. New floors, new window treatments, a a newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops with a separate dining area. Two masters. Perfect for roommates. Washer/dryer on site with garaged parking. Located in a quiet neighborhood with convenient access to some of West LA's most popular restaurants and shopping experiences and easy freeway access. An upstairs unit of a beautiful four-plex, be the first occupant of this newly renovated home for only $2,595 a month. Lessor is a licensed real estate agent.