1546 South HOLT Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1546 South HOLT Avenue

1546 South Holt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1546 South Holt Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unique, beautifully restored 1930's Art Deco 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on lush grounds with abundant privacy. Vintage charm with alcoves and curved corners. Beautifully restored original bathroom with separate stall shower. New floors, new window treatments, a a newly renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops with a separate dining area. Two masters. Perfect for roommates. Washer/dryer on site with garaged parking. Located in a quiet neighborhood with convenient access to some of West LA's most popular restaurants and shopping experiences and easy freeway access. An upstairs unit of a beautiful four-plex, be the first occupant of this newly renovated home for only $2,595 a month. Lessor is a licensed real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1546 South HOLT Avenue have any available units?
1546 South HOLT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1546 South HOLT Avenue have?
Some of 1546 South HOLT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1546 South HOLT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1546 South HOLT Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1546 South HOLT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1546 South HOLT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1546 South HOLT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1546 South HOLT Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1546 South HOLT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1546 South HOLT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1546 South HOLT Avenue have a pool?
No, 1546 South HOLT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1546 South HOLT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1546 South HOLT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1546 South HOLT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1546 South HOLT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
