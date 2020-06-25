1546 ROSALIA Road

Amenities

Unique Condo in FABULOUS LOS FELIZ WITH 3-CAR PARKING! Enjoy living in this gorgeous Art Deco 4-plex condo with amazing views and natural light! Close to Griffith Observatory, Griffith Park & Greek Theatre. Hardwood flooring and newer windows complement the dining room and living room with sofa bed for over night guests. Small office with desk next to the living room. Stainless refrigerator and gas stove as well as granite counter tops. Large bedroom has a king size bed. Separate laundry room with washer & dryer and a shoe closet. One car detached garage with a 2nd car parking and a permitted 3rd car parking on Rosalia Rd. Central A/C and heat. Short walk to cafes, theater, restaurants, shopping and bars. Home is tastefully decorated and being offered fully or partially furnished as needed. You will be proud and happy to live in this lovely home! Available May 15th.