Last updated May 21 2019 at 2:05 PM

1546 ROSALIA Road

1546 Rosalia Road · No Longer Available
Location

1546 Rosalia Road, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Unique Condo in FABULOUS LOS FELIZ WITH 3-CAR PARKING! Enjoy living in this gorgeous Art Deco 4-plex condo with amazing views and natural light! Close to Griffith Observatory, Griffith Park & Greek Theatre. Hardwood flooring and newer windows complement the dining room and living room with sofa bed for over night guests. Small office with desk next to the living room. Stainless refrigerator and gas stove as well as granite counter tops. Large bedroom has a king size bed. Separate laundry room with washer & dryer and a shoe closet. One car detached garage with a 2nd car parking and a permitted 3rd car parking on Rosalia Rd. Central A/C and heat. Short walk to cafes, theater, restaurants, shopping and bars. Home is tastefully decorated and being offered fully or partially furnished as needed. You will be proud and happy to live in this lovely home! Available May 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1546 ROSALIA Road have any available units?
1546 ROSALIA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1546 ROSALIA Road have?
Some of 1546 ROSALIA Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1546 ROSALIA Road currently offering any rent specials?
1546 ROSALIA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1546 ROSALIA Road pet-friendly?
No, 1546 ROSALIA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1546 ROSALIA Road offer parking?
Yes, 1546 ROSALIA Road offers parking.
Does 1546 ROSALIA Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1546 ROSALIA Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1546 ROSALIA Road have a pool?
No, 1546 ROSALIA Road does not have a pool.
Does 1546 ROSALIA Road have accessible units?
No, 1546 ROSALIA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1546 ROSALIA Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1546 ROSALIA Road does not have units with dishwashers.
