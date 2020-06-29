Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

REDUCED! REDUCED! REDUCED! 4+2.5 w/RV parking + pool! (15419 Superior St) - REDUCED + READY FOR MOVE-IN! Two-story North Hills home available for lease! Features include: two-story floorplan w/4BR + 2.5BA + over 1800 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; upgraded kitchen w/granite countertops, dishwasher + stove/oven included; family room; upstairs master suite; carpet, ceramic tile + wood flooring throughout; central heat + air; inside laundry w/washer + dryer hook-ups; gated entry w/2 car, detached garage + RV parking; backyard w/pool; gardener provided; small pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE5486398)