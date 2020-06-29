All apartments in Los Angeles
15419 Superior St.

15419 Superior Street · No Longer Available
Location

15419 Superior Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
REDUCED! REDUCED! REDUCED! 4+2.5 w/RV parking + pool! (15419 Superior St) - REDUCED + READY FOR MOVE-IN! Two-story North Hills home available for lease! Features include: two-story floorplan w/4BR + 2.5BA + over 1800 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; upgraded kitchen w/granite countertops, dishwasher + stove/oven included; family room; upstairs master suite; carpet, ceramic tile + wood flooring throughout; central heat + air; inside laundry w/washer + dryer hook-ups; gated entry w/2 car, detached garage + RV parking; backyard w/pool; gardener provided; small pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15419 Superior St. have any available units?
15419 Superior St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15419 Superior St. have?
Some of 15419 Superior St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15419 Superior St. currently offering any rent specials?
15419 Superior St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15419 Superior St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15419 Superior St. is pet friendly.
Does 15419 Superior St. offer parking?
Yes, 15419 Superior St. offers parking.
Does 15419 Superior St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15419 Superior St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15419 Superior St. have a pool?
Yes, 15419 Superior St. has a pool.
Does 15419 Superior St. have accessible units?
No, 15419 Superior St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15419 Superior St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15419 Superior St. has units with dishwashers.
