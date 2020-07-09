1540 South Cochran Ave Unit 3

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance

This pleasing, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental in the dynamic PICO neighborhood in L.A. Located in a rated Very Walkable and Very Bikeable area, so most errands can be accomplished easily either on foot or by bicycle.



Its big windows with blinds, hardwood, and tiled flooring, and a bathtub in the bathroom, has all the functional touches you need to feel comfortable in a house. A nice galley-type kitchen with granite countertops and fine cabinetry is perfect for cooking sumptuous meals. Its ready-to-use appliances are a given and include a dishwasher, oven/stove, and refrigerator. There is also garbage disposal for convenience. There are coin-operated one washer/dryer shared by four units. It has a gas wall heater. No pets and no smoking, sorry. The bathroom is stunning with modern touches, with its chic enclosed shower/tub combo and vanity sink cabinet. Its comfy bedrooms have built-in closets.



There is one dedicated, uncovered parking spot, through the gate using remote and on-street parking.



Tenant pays for gas and electricity. Water, trash, sewage, and landscaping will be covered by the landlord.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Price Playground, Genesee Avenue Park, and Eleanor Green Roberts Aquatic Center.



Walk Score: 85

Bike Score: 85



Bus lines:

33 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile

7 Pico Blvd - 0.2 mile

35/38 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

733 Metro Rapid Line - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:

Metro E Line (Expo) - 1.4 miles



No Pets Allowed



