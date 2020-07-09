All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1540 South Cochran Ave Unit 3

1540 South Cochran Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1540 South Cochran Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

This pleasing, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental in the dynamic PICO neighborhood in L.A. Located in a rated Very Walkable and Very Bikeable area, so most errands can be accomplished easily either on foot or by bicycle.

Its big windows with blinds, hardwood, and tiled flooring, and a bathtub in the bathroom, has all the functional touches you need to feel comfortable in a house. A nice galley-type kitchen with granite countertops and fine cabinetry is perfect for cooking sumptuous meals. Its ready-to-use appliances are a given and include a dishwasher, oven/stove, and refrigerator. There is also garbage disposal for convenience. There are coin-operated one washer/dryer shared by four units. It has a gas wall heater. No pets and no smoking, sorry. The bathroom is stunning with modern touches, with its chic enclosed shower/tub combo and vanity sink cabinet. Its comfy bedrooms have built-in closets.

There is one dedicated, uncovered parking spot, through the gate using remote and on-street parking.

Tenant pays for gas and electricity. Water, trash, sewage, and landscaping will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Price Playground, Genesee Avenue Park, and Eleanor Green Roberts Aquatic Center.

Walk Score: 85
Bike Score: 85

Bus lines:
33 Metro Local Line - 0.0 mile
7 Pico Blvd - 0.2 mile
35/38 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
733 Metro Rapid Line - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
Metro E Line (Expo) - 1.4 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5907350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 South Cochran Ave Unit 3 have any available units?
1540 South Cochran Ave Unit 3 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1540 South Cochran Ave Unit 3 have?
Some of 1540 South Cochran Ave Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 South Cochran Ave Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1540 South Cochran Ave Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 South Cochran Ave Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1540 South Cochran Ave Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1540 South Cochran Ave Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1540 South Cochran Ave Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 1540 South Cochran Ave Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1540 South Cochran Ave Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 South Cochran Ave Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 1540 South Cochran Ave Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1540 South Cochran Ave Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 1540 South Cochran Ave Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 South Cochran Ave Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1540 South Cochran Ave Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.
