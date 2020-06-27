All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1537 South WOOSTER Street

1537 South Wooster Street · No Longer Available
Location

1537 South Wooster Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
hot tub
Light drenched 14-foot vaulted ceilings city gem features a full designer remodel w/chiefs' kitchen, steam shower master en suite & spacious Master Bed, 3B, 2.5B with 1B/Office in lofted upstairs. Gaze over city lights & the Hollywood Hills relaxing on your spacious balcony large enough to host an impressive gathering, A Chief's kitchen with stainless steel high end appliances, wine cooler built-in, water purifier, pullout trash, micro, double side-by-side refrig, 6 burner gas stove w/convention self-cleaning. Bask in the beautiful dark hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, granite counters glass tile showers w/soaking tub, steam shower and heated towel racks. Come vacation in your home after work in this spa like environment. Turnkey move in ready. HOA NO SMOKING BUILDING/UNIT. Water is included in base rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 South WOOSTER Street have any available units?
1537 South WOOSTER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1537 South WOOSTER Street have?
Some of 1537 South WOOSTER Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1537 South WOOSTER Street currently offering any rent specials?
1537 South WOOSTER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 South WOOSTER Street pet-friendly?
No, 1537 South WOOSTER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1537 South WOOSTER Street offer parking?
Yes, 1537 South WOOSTER Street offers parking.
Does 1537 South WOOSTER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1537 South WOOSTER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 South WOOSTER Street have a pool?
No, 1537 South WOOSTER Street does not have a pool.
Does 1537 South WOOSTER Street have accessible units?
No, 1537 South WOOSTER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 South WOOSTER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1537 South WOOSTER Street has units with dishwashers.

