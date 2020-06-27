1537 South WOOSTER Street

Amenities

Light drenched 14-foot vaulted ceilings city gem features a full designer remodel w/chiefs' kitchen, steam shower master en suite & spacious Master Bed, 3B, 2.5B with 1B/Office in lofted upstairs. Gaze over city lights & the Hollywood Hills relaxing on your spacious balcony large enough to host an impressive gathering, A Chief's kitchen with stainless steel high end appliances, wine cooler built-in, water purifier, pullout trash, micro, double side-by-side refrig, 6 burner gas stove w/convention self-cleaning. Bask in the beautiful dark hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, granite counters glass tile showers w/soaking tub, steam shower and heated towel racks. Come vacation in your home after work in this spa like environment. Turnkey move in ready. HOA NO SMOKING BUILDING/UNIT. Water is included in base rent.