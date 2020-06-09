All apartments in Los Angeles
15340 Albright Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:10 AM

15340 Albright Street

15340 Albright Street · No Longer Available
Location

15340 Albright Street, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the center of town in Pacific Palisades walking distance from Caruso's Palisades Village and Temescal Canyon. Amenities included: pool, 3 car garage, air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, and patio. Utilities included: gas and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $4,500/month rent. $4,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15340 Albright Street have any available units?
15340 Albright Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15340 Albright Street have?
Some of 15340 Albright Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15340 Albright Street currently offering any rent specials?
15340 Albright Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15340 Albright Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15340 Albright Street is pet friendly.
Does 15340 Albright Street offer parking?
Yes, 15340 Albright Street does offer parking.
Does 15340 Albright Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15340 Albright Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15340 Albright Street have a pool?
Yes, 15340 Albright Street has a pool.
Does 15340 Albright Street have accessible units?
No, 15340 Albright Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15340 Albright Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15340 Albright Street has units with dishwashers.
