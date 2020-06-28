1534 North DOHENY Drive

Amenities

Fabulous very private home in "Bird Streets". Bright & open with a great flexible floor plan, decks with views nestled amongst multi-million dollar celebrity homes. 3 Bedrooms plus one/maid's and 4.5 bathrooms. Master suite with private view balcony, separate his & her master baths with huge walk-in closets. Glassed in open Living Room opens to outdoor dining & landscaped yard. Guest suite with private balcony & hot-tub. Granite kitchen with Sub-Zero & Wolf appliances in totally upgraded structure with 3 parking spaces, electric car plug-in ready & designer amenities. Furnished & Move-in ready gem in hottest Sunset Strip area.