Los Angeles, CA
1534 North DOHENY Drive
Last updated December 11 2019 at 8:26 AM

1534 North DOHENY Drive

1534 North Doheny Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1534 North Doheny Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Fabulous very private home in "Bird Streets". Bright & open with a great flexible floor plan, decks with views nestled amongst multi-million dollar celebrity homes. 3 Bedrooms plus one/maid's and 4.5 bathrooms. Master suite with private view balcony, separate his & her master baths with huge walk-in closets. Glassed in open Living Room opens to outdoor dining & landscaped yard. Guest suite with private balcony & hot-tub. Granite kitchen with Sub-Zero & Wolf appliances in totally upgraded structure with 3 parking spaces, electric car plug-in ready & designer amenities. Furnished & Move-in ready gem in hottest Sunset Strip area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 North DOHENY Drive have any available units?
1534 North DOHENY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1534 North DOHENY Drive have?
Some of 1534 North DOHENY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 North DOHENY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1534 North DOHENY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 North DOHENY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1534 North DOHENY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1534 North DOHENY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1534 North DOHENY Drive offers parking.
Does 1534 North DOHENY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 North DOHENY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 North DOHENY Drive have a pool?
No, 1534 North DOHENY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1534 North DOHENY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1534 North DOHENY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 North DOHENY Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1534 North DOHENY Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
