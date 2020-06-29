All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 27 2019 at 1:45 PM

1534 Ellsmere Avenue

1534 Ellsmere Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1534 Ellsmere Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2ef555069 ---- Welcome home to this stunning and spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex featuring hardwood floors, large living room with bay window with beautiful tree views and huge walk in closet for storage. Formal dining area overlooking the open space kitchen with private washer and dryer. Kitchen has access to private yard/patio in back. Bedroom features two closets and an update bathroom with slate tile. Home features window a/c units, tenant pays gas, electric and trash, and may consider one small dog. Street parking only. Great location close to The Grove, studios, restaurants and Venice Blvd. Once viewed in person, applications can be submitted via our rental list on our website at may not exist. Patio/Yard Washer/Dryer In Unit Window A/C

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 Ellsmere Avenue have any available units?
1534 Ellsmere Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1534 Ellsmere Avenue have?
Some of 1534 Ellsmere Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 Ellsmere Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1534 Ellsmere Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 Ellsmere Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1534 Ellsmere Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1534 Ellsmere Avenue offer parking?
No, 1534 Ellsmere Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1534 Ellsmere Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1534 Ellsmere Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 Ellsmere Avenue have a pool?
No, 1534 Ellsmere Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1534 Ellsmere Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1534 Ellsmere Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 Ellsmere Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1534 Ellsmere Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

