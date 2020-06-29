1534 Ellsmere Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2ef555069 ---- Welcome home to this stunning and spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex featuring hardwood floors, large living room with bay window with beautiful tree views and huge walk in closet for storage. Formal dining area overlooking the open space kitchen with private washer and dryer. Kitchen has access to private yard/patio in back. Bedroom features two closets and an update bathroom with slate tile. Home features window a/c units, tenant pays gas, electric and trash, and may consider one small dog. Street parking only. Great location close to The Grove, studios, restaurants and Venice Blvd. Once viewed in person, applications can be submitted via our rental list on our website at may not exist. Patio/Yard Washer/Dryer In Unit Window A/C