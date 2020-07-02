All apartments in Los Angeles
1531 North CURSON Avenue
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:28 AM

1531 North CURSON Avenue

1531 North Curson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1531 North Curson Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bright, Tranquil, and Private! These are the best words to describe this One-Of-A-Kind Classic California 1910s Craftsman home. Located on a beautiful tree-lined street in the sought-after neighborhood of Sunset Square HPOZ (Historic Preservation Overlay Zone) near the Sunset Strip, Restaurants, Shops, parks, hiking trails, and easy access to the Freeway.Bright, Tranquil, and Private. These are the best words to describe this One-Of-A-Kind Classic California 1910s Craftsman home. Located on a beautiful tree-lined street in the sought-after neighborhood of Sunset Square HPOZ (Historic Preservation Overlay Zone) near the Sunset Strip, restaurants, shops, parks, hiking trails, and easy access to the Freeway.This home exudes Zen-Like Front Yard, with a Gorgeous Recirculating Water Fountain, a Large Porch Overlooking a lush front lawn, a fully-equipped kitchen, hardwood flooring throughout, Storage Galore, a Dog house, a finished basement, and Well-Manicured Backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 North CURSON Avenue have any available units?
1531 North CURSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1531 North CURSON Avenue have?
Some of 1531 North CURSON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1531 North CURSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1531 North CURSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 North CURSON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1531 North CURSON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1531 North CURSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1531 North CURSON Avenue offers parking.
Does 1531 North CURSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 North CURSON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 North CURSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1531 North CURSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1531 North CURSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1531 North CURSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 North CURSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1531 North CURSON Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
