Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1530 Meadowbrook Avenue
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1530 Meadowbrook Avenue
1530 Meadowbrook Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1530 Meadowbrook Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom Apartment Ready For You - Modern Apartment in the middle of Mid City. It has three bedrooms and one bath. Close to the freeway entrance, shopping centers are all at a very close proximity.
(RLNE5570171)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue have any available units?
1530 Meadowbrook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Meadowbrook Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue offer parking?
No, 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue have a pool?
No, 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College