Los Angeles, CA
1530 Meadowbrook Avenue
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

1530 Meadowbrook Avenue

1530 Meadowbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1530 Meadowbrook Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom Apartment Ready For You - Modern Apartment in the middle of Mid City. It has three bedrooms and one bath. Close to the freeway entrance, shopping centers are all at a very close proximity.

(RLNE5570171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue have any available units?
1530 Meadowbrook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Meadowbrook Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue offer parking?
No, 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue have a pool?
No, 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 Meadowbrook Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
