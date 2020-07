Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Upgraded Condo!



Perfect For You! Upper unit in 8-unit building. 1-car Parking spot Included. Pet Deposit of $250 for cats, $500.00 for dogs. Duration of Lease: 1 Yr Minimum Available on: July 1st. No Smoking.



Features:

1 parking spot

Bath tub

Living and dining room

Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout

Refrigerator/Freezer Range/Oven

Washer and Dryer on site



Near Venice Beach, Santa Monica and Culver City. Premier entertainment neighborhood with lots of shops and restaurants.



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mmCxXiqSF4K