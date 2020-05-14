1527 South CLOVERDALE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Spanish duplex! Light and bright 2 Bed/ 1 bath + den upstairs unit, located in the center of the city. 10 minutes to Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and West Hollywood. 15 Minutes to Downtown and Santa Monica. Instantly feels like home. Spacious yard/dog heaven. Hardwood Floors, personal washer dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove and microwave included. Two parking spaces (one uncovered in front gated driveway, and one enclosed garage parking spot, accessed by the alley). Available June 1st. Renter's Insurance required. Pets ok with landlord approval.