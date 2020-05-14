All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM

1527 South CLOVERDALE Avenue

1527 South Cloverdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1527 South Cloverdale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spanish duplex! Light and bright 2 Bed/ 1 bath + den upstairs unit, located in the center of the city. 10 minutes to Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and West Hollywood. 15 Minutes to Downtown and Santa Monica. Instantly feels like home. Spacious yard/dog heaven. Hardwood Floors, personal washer dryer, dishwasher, refrigerator, stove and microwave included. Two parking spaces (one uncovered in front gated driveway, and one enclosed garage parking spot, accessed by the alley). Available June 1st. Renter's Insurance required. Pets ok with landlord approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 South CLOVERDALE Avenue have any available units?
1527 South CLOVERDALE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1527 South CLOVERDALE Avenue have?
Some of 1527 South CLOVERDALE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1527 South CLOVERDALE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1527 South CLOVERDALE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 South CLOVERDALE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1527 South CLOVERDALE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1527 South CLOVERDALE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1527 South CLOVERDALE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1527 South CLOVERDALE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1527 South CLOVERDALE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 South CLOVERDALE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1527 South CLOVERDALE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1527 South CLOVERDALE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1527 South CLOVERDALE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 South CLOVERDALE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1527 South CLOVERDALE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
