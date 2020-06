Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Redone Architectural with Santa Fe influence above Sunset Plaza on prime Blue Jay Way, arguably the best street in the coveted "Bird Streets" in Los Angeles. This beautiful home sits on a bluff with views of downtown LA and the ocean. Master bedroom opens to yard like patio area overlooking a sparkling pool. This tasteful home offers 3 bedrooms, open kitchen, floor to ceiling glass doors in living room and master bedroom.