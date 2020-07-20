15234 La Valle St.

Amenities
1 Bedroom Guest Room - Property Id: 120438
Large 1 bedroom 1 bath attached guest room with private entrance. Open space living area with full kitchen. One month of deposit required utilities included in price. Parking is available on street. Laundry privileges can be negotiated. No more than 2 adults and 1 child. Near major highway 405 and 5, schools, ?and shopping? center.
Call for inquiries?: (818)689-3071 or (818)425-7410
No Pets Allowed
