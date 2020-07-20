All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15234 La Valle St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15234 La Valle St.
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

15234 La Valle St.

15234 La Valle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sylmar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15234 La Valle Street, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
1 Bedroom Guest Room - Property Id: 120438

Large 1 bedroom 1 bath attached guest room with private entrance. Open space living area with full kitchen. One month of deposit required utilities included in price. Parking is available on street. Laundry privileges can be negotiated. No more than 2 adults and 1 child. Near major highway 405 and 5, schools, ?and shopping? center.

Call for inquiries?: (818)689-3071 or (818)425-7410
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/120438p
Property Id 120438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5033404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15234 La Valle St. have any available units?
15234 La Valle St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15234 La Valle St. have?
Some of 15234 La Valle St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15234 La Valle St. currently offering any rent specials?
15234 La Valle St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15234 La Valle St. pet-friendly?
No, 15234 La Valle St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15234 La Valle St. offer parking?
Yes, 15234 La Valle St. offers parking.
Does 15234 La Valle St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15234 La Valle St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15234 La Valle St. have a pool?
No, 15234 La Valle St. does not have a pool.
Does 15234 La Valle St. have accessible units?
No, 15234 La Valle St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15234 La Valle St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15234 La Valle St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College