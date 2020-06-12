15221 La Maida Street

Amenities

Strategically situated in an elite Sherman Oaks Neighborhood, this beautiful home is designed specifically for luxurious family living. Only a stone’s throw from Ventura Boulevard, The Sherman Oaks Galleria, Sherman Oaks Recreation Center, and conveniently located only just seconds from the 101 freeway. This location could not be more ideal and convenient. The gorgeous interior sprawls with crisp lines, a spacious master wing, two upgraded bath room, spacious dining area, gourmet chef’s kitchen, convenient outdoor sitting area, and a two car mechanic's garage. You will love the expensive finishes throughout, including wood floors, recessed lighting, custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and to much more to mention. This custom home will not last!