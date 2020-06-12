All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15221 La Maida Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15221 La Maida Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:43 AM

15221 La Maida Street

15221 La Maida Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15221 La Maida Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Strategically situated in an elite Sherman Oaks Neighborhood, this beautiful home is designed specifically for luxurious family living. Only a stone’s throw from Ventura Boulevard, The Sherman Oaks Galleria, Sherman Oaks Recreation Center, and conveniently located only just seconds from the 101 freeway. This location could not be more ideal and convenient.  The gorgeous interior sprawls with crisp lines, a spacious master wing, two upgraded bath room, spacious dining area, gourmet chef’s kitchen, convenient outdoor sitting area, and a two car mechanic's garage.  You will love the expensive finishes throughout, including wood floors, recessed lighting, custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and to much more to mention. This custom home will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15221 La Maida Street have any available units?
15221 La Maida Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15221 La Maida Street have?
Some of 15221 La Maida Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15221 La Maida Street currently offering any rent specials?
15221 La Maida Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15221 La Maida Street pet-friendly?
No, 15221 La Maida Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15221 La Maida Street offer parking?
Yes, 15221 La Maida Street offers parking.
Does 15221 La Maida Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15221 La Maida Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15221 La Maida Street have a pool?
No, 15221 La Maida Street does not have a pool.
Does 15221 La Maida Street have accessible units?
No, 15221 La Maida Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15221 La Maida Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15221 La Maida Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College