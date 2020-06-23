All apartments in Los Angeles
1522 HI POINT Street
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

1522 HI POINT Street

1522 S Hi Point St · No Longer Available
Location

1522 S Hi Point St, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A bright remodeled lower 1Bedroom apartment in a great building. Hardwood floors. Fully fitted kitchen with new appliances. Fridge-freezer, Dishwasher, Stove, and Microwave. Granite worktops and tiled floor. The living area is large and very bright. Ample closet space in the hallLarge Bedrooms with great closet space. The bathroom is fully tiled with a wall-mounted shower, glass sliding doors and a fitted vanity unit with granite top. Secure car parking space for 1 car. Laundry on site. Pets may be considered. Available for furnished short term rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 HI POINT Street have any available units?
1522 HI POINT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1522 HI POINT Street have?
Some of 1522 HI POINT Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 HI POINT Street currently offering any rent specials?
1522 HI POINT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 HI POINT Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1522 HI POINT Street is pet friendly.
Does 1522 HI POINT Street offer parking?
Yes, 1522 HI POINT Street offers parking.
Does 1522 HI POINT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 HI POINT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 HI POINT Street have a pool?
No, 1522 HI POINT Street does not have a pool.
Does 1522 HI POINT Street have accessible units?
No, 1522 HI POINT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 HI POINT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1522 HI POINT Street has units with dishwashers.
