1522 HI POINT Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A bright remodeled lower 1Bedroom apartment in a great building. Hardwood floors. Fully fitted kitchen with new appliances. Fridge-freezer, Dishwasher, Stove, and Microwave. Granite worktops and tiled floor. The living area is large and very bright. Ample closet space in the hallLarge Bedrooms with great closet space. The bathroom is fully tiled with a wall-mounted shower, glass sliding doors and a fitted vanity unit with granite top. Secure car parking space for 1 car. Laundry on site. Pets may be considered. Available for furnished short term rentals.