1522 Amherst Avenue #102

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing Lower Level 3-Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Sprinkled With Flavor In West Los Angeles - This Condo Community built in 2005 is located in West Los Angeles on a beautiful tree-line street. The huge living room has an inviting fireplace and there is a sliding glass door that leads out to a large private patio. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances which include a dual door fridge, stove with over the range microwave, dishwasher, dual stainless steel sink, amazing countertop and cabinet space. The master bedroom is impressive featuring a large walk-in closet with custom shelves, and a relaxing en-suite bathroom. In the bathroom, there are dual sinks, a deep soak tub and a standalone shower. The other bedrooms are nicely sized and have sliding mirrored closets. Some of the other absolutely stunning details are the beautiful wood floors in the living and dining area, recessed lighting and wall sconces throughout. Conveniently located at the entry way is a powder room for your guest! In the hallway, youll find a stackable washer and dryer. There are two parking spots in the subterranean garage keeping your car cool in the summer months. Centrally located, this complex is minutes to Santa Monica, Westwood, Brentwood, Sawtelle with easy access to the 405 and 10 freeways.



Terms: One-year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 for more information and to schedule a showing.



(RLNE3254453)