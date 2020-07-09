All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1522 Amherst Avenue #102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1522 Amherst Avenue #102
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

1522 Amherst Avenue #102

1522 Amherst Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1522 Amherst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing Lower Level 3-Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Sprinkled With Flavor In West Los Angeles - This Condo Community built in 2005 is located in West Los Angeles on a beautiful tree-line street. The huge living room has an inviting fireplace and there is a sliding glass door that leads out to a large private patio. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances which include a dual door fridge, stove with over the range microwave, dishwasher, dual stainless steel sink, amazing countertop and cabinet space. The master bedroom is impressive featuring a large walk-in closet with custom shelves, and a relaxing en-suite bathroom. In the bathroom, there are dual sinks, a deep soak tub and a standalone shower. The other bedrooms are nicely sized and have sliding mirrored closets. Some of the other absolutely stunning details are the beautiful wood floors in the living and dining area, recessed lighting and wall sconces throughout. Conveniently located at the entry way is a powder room for your guest! In the hallway, youll find a stackable washer and dryer. There are two parking spots in the subterranean garage keeping your car cool in the summer months. Centrally located, this complex is minutes to Santa Monica, Westwood, Brentwood, Sawtelle with easy access to the 405 and 10 freeways.

Terms: One-year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 for more information and to schedule a showing.

(RLNE3254453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 Amherst Avenue #102 have any available units?
1522 Amherst Avenue #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1522 Amherst Avenue #102 have?
Some of 1522 Amherst Avenue #102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 Amherst Avenue #102 currently offering any rent specials?
1522 Amherst Avenue #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 Amherst Avenue #102 pet-friendly?
No, 1522 Amherst Avenue #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1522 Amherst Avenue #102 offer parking?
Yes, 1522 Amherst Avenue #102 offers parking.
Does 1522 Amherst Avenue #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1522 Amherst Avenue #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 Amherst Avenue #102 have a pool?
No, 1522 Amherst Avenue #102 does not have a pool.
Does 1522 Amherst Avenue #102 have accessible units?
No, 1522 Amherst Avenue #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 Amherst Avenue #102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1522 Amherst Avenue #102 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College