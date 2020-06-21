All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15206 Burbank Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15206 Burbank Blvd.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

15206 Burbank Blvd.

15206 Burbank Boulevard · (818) 287-6668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15206 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15206 Burbank Blvd. · Avail. Jun 25

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
15206 Burbank Blvd. Available 06/25/20 Luxurious 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom condominium now available for rent - Luxurious 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom condominium now available for rent. This unit is great for the growing family or entertaining guests. The kitchen is appointed with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, rich maple cabinetry, sink water filtration system, and a breakfast bar for up to four people. Enjoy a quiet dinner in the adjacent dining area, or relax by the fireplace in the spacious living room (climate controlled by a Nest thermostat) or on the private patio facing a quiet residential street. Dark wood flooring and recessed lighting add a stylish touch to the unit. The master suite features a walk-in closet and vanity/linen tabletop. Master bathroom has a double sink, deep soaking tub and travertine natural stone countertops and shower/tub lining. Built in 2006, this quiet community has two courtyards - one with a full grill - for lounging or entertaining, a sun deck, storage units, and secured access to the building and garage. Unit comes with unique parking - tandem parking spaces that allow either car to exit their space without moving the other. Washer and dryer are in the unit. Located very close to the 405 and 101 freeways and Ventura Boulevard, this home is perfectly located to experience all the area has to offer.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3827174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15206 Burbank Blvd. have any available units?
15206 Burbank Blvd. has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15206 Burbank Blvd. have?
Some of 15206 Burbank Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15206 Burbank Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
15206 Burbank Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15206 Burbank Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 15206 Burbank Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15206 Burbank Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 15206 Burbank Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 15206 Burbank Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15206 Burbank Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15206 Burbank Blvd. have a pool?
No, 15206 Burbank Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 15206 Burbank Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 15206 Burbank Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 15206 Burbank Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15206 Burbank Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 15206 Burbank Blvd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity