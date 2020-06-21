Amenities

15206 Burbank Blvd. Available 06/25/20 Luxurious 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom condominium now available for rent - Luxurious 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom condominium now available for rent. This unit is great for the growing family or entertaining guests. The kitchen is appointed with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, rich maple cabinetry, sink water filtration system, and a breakfast bar for up to four people. Enjoy a quiet dinner in the adjacent dining area, or relax by the fireplace in the spacious living room (climate controlled by a Nest thermostat) or on the private patio facing a quiet residential street. Dark wood flooring and recessed lighting add a stylish touch to the unit. The master suite features a walk-in closet and vanity/linen tabletop. Master bathroom has a double sink, deep soaking tub and travertine natural stone countertops and shower/tub lining. Built in 2006, this quiet community has two courtyards - one with a full grill - for lounging or entertaining, a sun deck, storage units, and secured access to the building and garage. Unit comes with unique parking - tandem parking spaces that allow either car to exit their space without moving the other. Washer and dryer are in the unit. Located very close to the 405 and 101 freeways and Ventura Boulevard, this home is perfectly located to experience all the area has to offer.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3827174)