1519 Plaza Del Amo Unit 4

in unit laundry granite counters 24hr maintenance parking ceiling fan playground

"SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME $300 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE MARCH 7TH!"



Stop by and preview this admirable, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms/ 1.5 bathrooms townhouse property rental that is near public transportation and parks on the friendly Harbor Gateway South neighborhood in Torrance.



Features include:

* Bright and airy interior has a beautiful tile floor and large casement windows.

* Lovely kitchen with a glossy granite countertop with backsplash, fine cabinetry with ample storage, and an oven/range.

* The elegant bathroom has a single-sink, marble-topped vanity cabinet surmounted by a framed mirror, and a shower/tub combo.

* In-unit washer and dryer along with gas heating and ceiling fan.



It comes with 2-car parking spots (assigned parking lot at the back).



The tenant pays gas and electricity. The water, trash, and sewage will be the responsibility of the landlord.



No pets and strictly no smoking, sorry.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HFABabWC9ST



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Normandale Playground, Torrance Park, Brea Park, and El Prado Park.



Bus lines:

2 - 0.2 mile

7 LINE 7 - 0.4 mile



No Pets Allowed



