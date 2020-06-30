All apartments in Los Angeles
1519 Plaza Del Amo Unit 4

1519 Plaza Del Amo · No Longer Available
Location

1519 Plaza Del Amo, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
24hr maintenance
parking
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
Discount / Promo: "SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME $300 MOVE IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE MARCH 30TH!"

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

"SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME $300 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE MARCH 7TH!"

Stop by and preview this admirable, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms/ 1.5 bathrooms townhouse property rental that is near public transportation and parks on the friendly Harbor Gateway South neighborhood in Torrance.

Features include:
* Bright and airy interior has a beautiful tile floor and large casement windows.
* Lovely kitchen with a glossy granite countertop with backsplash, fine cabinetry with ample storage, and an oven/range.
* The elegant bathroom has a single-sink, marble-topped vanity cabinet surmounted by a framed mirror, and a shower/tub combo.
* In-unit washer and dryer along with gas heating and ceiling fan.

It comes with 2-car parking spots (assigned parking lot at the back).

The tenant pays gas and electricity. The water, trash, and sewage will be the responsibility of the landlord.

No pets and strictly no smoking, sorry.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HFABabWC9ST

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Normandale Playground, Torrance Park, Brea Park, and El Prado Park.

Bus lines:
2 - 0.2 mile
7 LINE 7 - 0.4 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5579184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 Plaza Del Amo Unit 4 have any available units?
1519 Plaza Del Amo Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 Plaza Del Amo Unit 4 have?
Some of 1519 Plaza Del Amo Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 Plaza Del Amo Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1519 Plaza Del Amo Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 Plaza Del Amo Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1519 Plaza Del Amo Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1519 Plaza Del Amo Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1519 Plaza Del Amo Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 1519 Plaza Del Amo Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1519 Plaza Del Amo Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 Plaza Del Amo Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 1519 Plaza Del Amo Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1519 Plaza Del Amo Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 1519 Plaza Del Amo Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 Plaza Del Amo Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1519 Plaza Del Amo Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

