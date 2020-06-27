1514 w. 207th street #B

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage key fob access

Beautiful Home Ready for Move In! - You will love this delightful condo on quiet street. This 3-bedroom, comes with 3-bathrooms, giving you 1,633 sq. ft. of spacious elegance, updated vinyl oak floors throughout, and a modern gourmet kitchen that comes with brand new stainless steel appliances. This home also comes with 2-car garage. All of this situated in a convenient, friendly neighborhood with outstanding schools, shopping and much more. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with a new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into the property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device.



Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trojancapinv.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TROJAN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trojan Capital Investments with regard to this property.



Don't miss out on this beautiful condo, contact today!



