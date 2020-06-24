All apartments in Los Angeles
1511 CAMDEN Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1511 CAMDEN Avenue

1511 Camden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1511 Camden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
Lovely and relaxing! Do you want to live close to fine dining and entertainment? Don't miss this opportunity to live in a prime location of Westwood. Open the door to this open concept unit with kitchen, living room and dining area brought together with bamboo flooring. The kitchen is perfect for anyone who enjoys cooking with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space and under mount cabinet lighting. The spacious master suite offers a retreat to relax and unwind with a spa-like bathroom, walk-in closet, and private balcony. The second bedroom and bathroom are also generous in size. The unit comes with inside laundry, two car parking, and private storage space. Be sure not to miss this centrally located unit close to UCLA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 CAMDEN Avenue have any available units?
1511 CAMDEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 CAMDEN Avenue have?
Some of 1511 CAMDEN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 CAMDEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1511 CAMDEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 CAMDEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1511 CAMDEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1511 CAMDEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1511 CAMDEN Avenue offers parking.
Does 1511 CAMDEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1511 CAMDEN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 CAMDEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 1511 CAMDEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1511 CAMDEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1511 CAMDEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 CAMDEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 CAMDEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
