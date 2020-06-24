1511 CAMDEN Avenue

Amenities

Lovely and relaxing! Do you want to live close to fine dining and entertainment? Don't miss this opportunity to live in a prime location of Westwood. Open the door to this open concept unit with kitchen, living room and dining area brought together with bamboo flooring. The kitchen is perfect for anyone who enjoys cooking with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space and under mount cabinet lighting. The spacious master suite offers a retreat to relax and unwind with a spa-like bathroom, walk-in closet, and private balcony. The second bedroom and bathroom are also generous in size. The unit comes with inside laundry, two car parking, and private storage space. Be sure not to miss this centrally located unit close to UCLA.