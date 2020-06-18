15106 Nordhoff St #12

Amenities

Spacious and bright 3BR 3BA Townhouse -

Spacious and bright 3BR 3BA Townhouse includes a living room with high ceilings, fireplace and sliding glass doors to a patio. spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space. Upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms, including a master suite with walk-in closet and private bath. The unit also enjoys a private 2 car garage with direct access. Laundry area located upper level.

Enjoy the True Urban Living as The unit is located near 2 major free ways Close to Shopping and restaurants



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2325526)