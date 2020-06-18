All apartments in Los Angeles
15106 Nordhoff St #12
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

15106 Nordhoff St #12

15106 Nordhoff Street · No Longer Available
Location

15106 Nordhoff Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills East

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and bright 3BR 3BA Townhouse -
Spacious and bright 3BR 3BA Townhouse includes a living room with high ceilings, fireplace and sliding glass doors to a patio. spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space. Upstairs, there are 3 bedrooms, including a master suite with walk-in closet and private bath. The unit also enjoys a private 2 car garage with direct access. Laundry area located upper level.
Enjoy the True Urban Living as The unit is located near 2 major free ways Close to Shopping and restaurants

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2325526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15106 Nordhoff St #12 have any available units?
15106 Nordhoff St #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15106 Nordhoff St #12 have?
Some of 15106 Nordhoff St #12's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15106 Nordhoff St #12 currently offering any rent specials?
15106 Nordhoff St #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15106 Nordhoff St #12 pet-friendly?
No, 15106 Nordhoff St #12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 15106 Nordhoff St #12 offer parking?
Yes, 15106 Nordhoff St #12 offers parking.
Does 15106 Nordhoff St #12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15106 Nordhoff St #12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15106 Nordhoff St #12 have a pool?
No, 15106 Nordhoff St #12 does not have a pool.
Does 15106 Nordhoff St #12 have accessible units?
No, 15106 Nordhoff St #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 15106 Nordhoff St #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15106 Nordhoff St #12 does not have units with dishwashers.

