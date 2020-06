Amenities

This cozy 2bed 2 bath condo is centrally located near shopping, college campuses, main roads, and restaurants. Situated on the top floor of this building. There is a community laundry room for your use. 2 tandem parking spots are assigned in the community garage. Great neighborhood and clean area.



Near Santa Monica College, UCLA, Sawtelle Japantown

No Pets

2 parking spaces assigned