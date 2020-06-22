All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1510 Lake Shore Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1510 Lake Shore Ave

1510 N Lake Shore Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1510 N Lake Shore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
::Newly remodeled craftsman STUDIO::
Looking to occupy ASAP
Max occupancy: 2 people (non-smoking)
Small pet welcome ( s own entrance. Does not share water heater.
Only shares one adjacent wall and the front patio area.
Front patio area (+Table w/umbrella and chairs) can be used to host/BBQ.

In the heart of Echo Park- walking distance to EVERYTHING- perfect location.
Down the street from Elysian Park, Echo Park lake, Dodger Stadium, Echoplex, Sunset Blvd., local coffee shops/bars/eateries, etc.
Close to the 2, 5, 101, 110 fwys.

12 month lease required.
First month + deposit = $3,900 to move in. (Prorated if move in mid-month)
Will require proof of income, employment, VOD, and credit check.

Text or call (626) 639-8554 to view or with questions

(RLNE4688498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

