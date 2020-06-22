1510 Lake Shore Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

::Newly remodeled craftsman STUDIO::

Looking to occupy ASAP

Max occupancy: 2 people (non-smoking)

Small pet welcome ( s own entrance. Does not share water heater.

Only shares one adjacent wall and the front patio area.

Front patio area (+Table w/umbrella and chairs) can be used to host/BBQ.



In the heart of Echo Park- walking distance to EVERYTHING- perfect location.

Down the street from Elysian Park, Echo Park lake, Dodger Stadium, Echoplex, Sunset Blvd., local coffee shops/bars/eateries, etc.

Close to the 2, 5, 101, 110 fwys.



12 month lease required.

First month + deposit = $3,900 to move in. (Prorated if move in mid-month)

Will require proof of income, employment, VOD, and credit check.



Text or call (626) 639-8554 to view or with questions



