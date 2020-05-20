All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1508 ELEVADO Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1508 ELEVADO Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1508 ELEVADO Street

1508 Elevado Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1508 Elevado Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredible Silver Lake opportunity to live on coveted Elevado Street in this architectural view home with guest unit. Designed around the hillside and mountain views, each room offers sweeping vistas or views of the verdant garden and vegetation. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in the main house and a guest unit below with bathroom and kitchenette. The kitchen with its Heath tiled backsplash, marble and river-stone counters and custom cabinetry overlooks San Gabriel mountains and the yard below. Elevado is a short walk to the Silver Lake Reservoir, Lamill Coffee, Alimento, Botanica, Night+Market Song and more on Sunset Blvd. Or you can hide-away and catch up on reading in one of the several outdoor areas in this peaceful and private residence offering true indoor / outdoor Southern California living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 ELEVADO Street have any available units?
1508 ELEVADO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 ELEVADO Street have?
Some of 1508 ELEVADO Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 ELEVADO Street currently offering any rent specials?
1508 ELEVADO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 ELEVADO Street pet-friendly?
No, 1508 ELEVADO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1508 ELEVADO Street offer parking?
Yes, 1508 ELEVADO Street offers parking.
Does 1508 ELEVADO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 ELEVADO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 ELEVADO Street have a pool?
No, 1508 ELEVADO Street does not have a pool.
Does 1508 ELEVADO Street have accessible units?
No, 1508 ELEVADO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 ELEVADO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1508 ELEVADO Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Del Mor Apartments
1551 Echo Park Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College