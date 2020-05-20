1508 ELEVADO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Incredible Silver Lake opportunity to live on coveted Elevado Street in this architectural view home with guest unit. Designed around the hillside and mountain views, each room offers sweeping vistas or views of the verdant garden and vegetation. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in the main house and a guest unit below with bathroom and kitchenette. The kitchen with its Heath tiled backsplash, marble and river-stone counters and custom cabinetry overlooks San Gabriel mountains and the yard below. Elevado is a short walk to the Silver Lake Reservoir, Lamill Coffee, Alimento, Botanica, Night+Market Song and more on Sunset Blvd. Or you can hide-away and catch up on reading in one of the several outdoor areas in this peaceful and private residence offering true indoor / outdoor Southern California living.