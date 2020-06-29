1507 227th St. Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Great 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo In Torrance! Call Today - Great 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom condo. This is the front unit and is larger then the other units in the building. Washer dryer included! Downstairs is living room , kitchen, laundry and half bath. Upstairs you will find a large hallway, master bedroom and master bath with its own balcony, two more bedrooms and large bathroom at end of the hallway. unit includes a storage shed that is lockable. This unit has two off street parking spaces right in front of the unit.



