Los Angeles, CA
1507 227th St. Unit A
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

1507 227th St. Unit A

1507 West 227th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1507 West 227th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Great 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo In Torrance! Call Today - Great 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom condo. This is the front unit and is larger then the other units in the building. Washer dryer included! Downstairs is living room , kitchen, laundry and half bath. Upstairs you will find a large hallway, master bedroom and master bath with its own balcony, two more bedrooms and large bathroom at end of the hallway. unit includes a storage shed that is lockable. This unit has two off street parking spaces right in front of the unit.

Give us a call to schedule a showing or for further details.

Wethergage Management
949-380-1323

(RLNE5598573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 227th St. Unit A have any available units?
1507 227th St. Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1507 227th St. Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1507 227th St. Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 227th St. Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 1507 227th St. Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1507 227th St. Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1507 227th St. Unit A offers parking.
Does 1507 227th St. Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1507 227th St. Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 227th St. Unit A have a pool?
No, 1507 227th St. Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1507 227th St. Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1507 227th St. Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 227th St. Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 227th St. Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1507 227th St. Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1507 227th St. Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.

