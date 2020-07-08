All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1506 BLUE JAY Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1506 BLUE JAY Way
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:07 PM

1506 BLUE JAY Way

1506 Blue Jay Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1506 Blue Jay Way, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
...Available for short and long term rentals. Fully furnished and turn key!...This 4bed 4bath architectural masterpiece is located in the most prestigious, star-studded neighborhood in the Hollywood Hills- the coveted "bird" streets (world famous street Blue Jay Way). With explosive views ranging from downtown to the ocean, this chic home defines celebrity Los Angeles living. Equipped with the highest technology and finished with the finest materials no expense was spared. The property features floor to ceiling glass work throughout, a bright open floor plan, an expansive outdoor deck/patio, and a spacious sparkling pool. Humidor, front door fingerprint reader, B&B Italia furniture, amazing art collection, dual master suites and much more. Offered Furnished Short Term/Long Term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 BLUE JAY Way have any available units?
1506 BLUE JAY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 BLUE JAY Way have?
Some of 1506 BLUE JAY Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 BLUE JAY Way currently offering any rent specials?
1506 BLUE JAY Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 BLUE JAY Way pet-friendly?
No, 1506 BLUE JAY Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1506 BLUE JAY Way offer parking?
Yes, 1506 BLUE JAY Way offers parking.
Does 1506 BLUE JAY Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1506 BLUE JAY Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 BLUE JAY Way have a pool?
Yes, 1506 BLUE JAY Way has a pool.
Does 1506 BLUE JAY Way have accessible units?
No, 1506 BLUE JAY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 BLUE JAY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1506 BLUE JAY Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College