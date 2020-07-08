1506 BLUE JAY Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

...Available for short and long term rentals. Fully furnished and turn key!...This 4bed 4bath architectural masterpiece is located in the most prestigious, star-studded neighborhood in the Hollywood Hills- the coveted "bird" streets (world famous street Blue Jay Way). With explosive views ranging from downtown to the ocean, this chic home defines celebrity Los Angeles living. Equipped with the highest technology and finished with the finest materials no expense was spared. The property features floor to ceiling glass work throughout, a bright open floor plan, an expansive outdoor deck/patio, and a spacious sparkling pool. Humidor, front door fingerprint reader, B&B Italia furniture, amazing art collection, dual master suites and much more. Offered Furnished Short Term/Long Term.