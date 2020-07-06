Amenities
Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 4B2B near USC - Property Id: 226389
One year lease (08/10/2020 - 07/25/2021)
Location: 1505 W 27th St
Utilities not included: $4,226
Utilities included: $4,626
Room type: 4 Bed 2 Bath Rent: $1100-1200 per month, $200 extra if share this room with another person.
Tripalink U-Living (1505 W 27th St) is a classic 4 Bed 2 Bath house on the northwest of USC. The house also has a lovely garden and a backyard. You can walk to USC village in 15 minutes and or drive to school in 4 minutes.
Amenities:
? 15-minute walk to USC Village and a 4-minute drive to USC
? Garden and backyard
? Utilities included (electricity, gas, internet, and water)
? AC
? Fridge
? Stove
? Oven
? Microwave
? Fully Furnished apartment with an equipped kitchen, a couch, and a dining table. A Bed, a desk, and a chair are provided in the bedroom
? In-unit Washer/Dryer
? On-Site Parking Services
? Free regularly cleaning service (once or twice a week, depends on properties) for common areas (living room & kitchen & shared bathroom
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226389
No Pets Allowed
