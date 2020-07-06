Amenities

Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 4B2B near USC - Property Id: 226389



One year lease (08/10/2020 - 07/25/2021)

Location: 1505 W 27th St

Utilities not included: $4,226

Utilities included: $4,626

Room type: 4 Bed 2 Bath Rent: $1100-1200 per month, $200 extra if share this room with another person.

Tripalink U-Living (1505 W 27th St) is a classic 4 Bed 2 Bath house on the northwest of USC. The house also has a lovely garden and a backyard. You can walk to USC village in 15 minutes and or drive to school in 4 minutes.

Amenities:

? 15-minute walk to USC Village and a 4-minute drive to USC

? Garden and backyard

? Utilities included (electricity, gas, internet, and water)

? AC

? Fridge

? Stove

? Oven

? Microwave

? Fully Furnished apartment with an equipped kitchen, a couch, and a dining table. A Bed, a desk, and a chair are provided in the bedroom

? In-unit Washer/Dryer

? On-Site Parking Services

? Free regularly cleaning service (once or twice a week, depends on properties) for common areas (living room & kitchen & shared bathroom

No Pets Allowed



