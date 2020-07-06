All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1505 W 27TH St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1505 W 27TH St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

1505 W 27TH St

1505 West 27th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Congress North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1505 West 27th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 4B2B near USC - Property Id: 226389

One year lease (08/10/2020 - 07/25/2021)
Location: 1505 W 27th St
Utilities not included: $4,226
Utilities included: $4,626
Room type: 4 Bed 2 Bath Rent: $1100-1200 per month, $200 extra if share this room with another person.
Tripalink U-Living (1505 W 27th St) is a classic 4 Bed 2 Bath house on the northwest of USC. The house also has a lovely garden and a backyard. You can walk to USC village in 15 minutes and or drive to school in 4 minutes.
Amenities:
? 15-minute walk to USC Village and a 4-minute drive to USC
? Garden and backyard
? Utilities included (electricity, gas, internet, and water)
? AC
? Fridge
? Stove
? Oven
? Microwave
? Fully Furnished apartment with an equipped kitchen, a couch, and a dining table. A Bed, a desk, and a chair are provided in the bedroom
? In-unit Washer/Dryer
? On-Site Parking Services
? Free regularly cleaning service (once or twice a week, depends on properties) for common areas (living room & kitchen & shared bathroom
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226389
Property Id 226389

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5573504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 W 27TH St have any available units?
1505 W 27TH St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 W 27TH St have?
Some of 1505 W 27TH St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 W 27TH St currently offering any rent specials?
1505 W 27TH St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 W 27TH St pet-friendly?
No, 1505 W 27TH St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1505 W 27TH St offer parking?
Yes, 1505 W 27TH St offers parking.
Does 1505 W 27TH St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1505 W 27TH St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 W 27TH St have a pool?
No, 1505 W 27TH St does not have a pool.
Does 1505 W 27TH St have accessible units?
No, 1505 W 27TH St does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 W 27TH St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 W 27TH St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College