14953 oswald st

Spacious home in sylmar - Property Id: 168714



Second Unit features 1 bedroom 1 bath which offers an open floor plan, laminate wood flooring, upgraded double pane windows, recessed lighting, laundry room, new split system and new bathroom. This property is also located only minutes away from 210 Freeway and 5 Freeway, near to all local transportation and also close to shopping centers. Utilities-only water is included. Power and gas you will have to set up.

Property Id 168714



No Pets Allowed



