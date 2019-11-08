14948 Gilmore St

Amenities

Beautifully Restored Open Floor Plan Home w/ Great Backyard - Sitting on a quiet street in a desirable Van Nuys neighborhood is this beautifully restored and updated home with over 2,000 sq ft of open-living space. The owners have stylishly honored the home's original architectural details, while incorporating a more modern, open-floor plan with updated kitchen and spa-like designer bathrooms. Enter the home through the original double doors to be greeted by a cozy living area with slanted, exposed beam ceiling and a decorative fireplace flanked by art deco built-ins. Just beyond, your eyes will catch show-stopping floor-to-ceiling cathedral windows - the focal point for the GORGEOUS den featuring a vaulted ceiling and a built-in window seat where you can bask in the sun looking out onto the greenery in the entertainers backyard.



Off to the side is a dining nook and galley-style kitchen with room enough for additional caf table, quartz countertops and an abundance of cabinets. Behind the kitchen you'll find a bonus room which can be used as a pantry, office nook, or crafts room. You'll never want to leave the spacious, and dreamy master suite featuring an entire wall of closet space. An archway leads you to discover a blissful master bath redesigned to be a haven. This oasis boasts floor-to-ceiling stone and tile work in its luxurious two-person shower grotto with dual shower heads and bench.



The second bedroom is neatly tucked away behind a privacy pocket door and enjoys a dedicated designer bathroom featuring a new quartz-topped vanity and over-sized soaking tub/shower combo that creates a space meant for relaxation and rejuvenation. You'll find an additional bedroom and half bath with plenty of cabinet storage perfect for a dedicated home office or guest bedroom.



The backyard gardens fruit trees enhance an outdoor space suited for al fresco dining during the upcoming summer nights. Additional features of this pet-friendly home include a two-car garage, laundry area with new washer and dryer included, and California native drought-tolerant landscaping and culinary herb garden. Close to shops, eateries, and the 405 fwy for easy transportation to both the east and west sides of town.



Don't miss this opportunity to live in this very special home (twice the size of most homes in the area) in a family-oriented friendly neighborhood.



(RLNE4145081)