14948 Gilmore St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:48 AM

14948 Gilmore St

14948 Gilmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

14948 Gilmore Street, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautifully Restored Open Floor Plan Home w/ Great Backyard - Sitting on a quiet street in a desirable Van Nuys neighborhood is this beautifully restored and updated home with over 2,000 sq ft of open-living space. The owners have stylishly honored the home's original architectural details, while incorporating a more modern, open-floor plan with updated kitchen and spa-like designer bathrooms. Enter the home through the original double doors to be greeted by a cozy living area with slanted, exposed beam ceiling and a decorative fireplace flanked by art deco built-ins. Just beyond, your eyes will catch show-stopping floor-to-ceiling cathedral windows - the focal point for the GORGEOUS den featuring a vaulted ceiling and a built-in window seat where you can bask in the sun looking out onto the greenery in the entertainers backyard.

Off to the side is a dining nook and galley-style kitchen with room enough for additional caf table, quartz countertops and an abundance of cabinets. Behind the kitchen you'll find a bonus room which can be used as a pantry, office nook, or crafts room. You'll never want to leave the spacious, and dreamy master suite featuring an entire wall of closet space. An archway leads you to discover a blissful master bath redesigned to be a haven. This oasis boasts floor-to-ceiling stone and tile work in its luxurious two-person shower grotto with dual shower heads and bench.

The second bedroom is neatly tucked away behind a privacy pocket door and enjoys a dedicated designer bathroom featuring a new quartz-topped vanity and over-sized soaking tub/shower combo that creates a space meant for relaxation and rejuvenation. You'll find an additional bedroom and half bath with plenty of cabinet storage perfect for a dedicated home office or guest bedroom.

The backyard gardens fruit trees enhance an outdoor space suited for al fresco dining during the upcoming summer nights. Additional features of this pet-friendly home include a two-car garage, laundry area with new washer and dryer included, and California native drought-tolerant landscaping and culinary herb garden. Close to shops, eateries, and the 405 fwy for easy transportation to both the east and west sides of town.

Don't miss this opportunity to live in this very special home (twice the size of most homes in the area) in a family-oriented friendly neighborhood.

(RLNE4145081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14948 Gilmore St have any available units?
14948 Gilmore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14948 Gilmore St have?
Some of 14948 Gilmore St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14948 Gilmore St currently offering any rent specials?
14948 Gilmore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14948 Gilmore St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14948 Gilmore St is pet friendly.
Does 14948 Gilmore St offer parking?
Yes, 14948 Gilmore St offers parking.
Does 14948 Gilmore St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14948 Gilmore St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14948 Gilmore St have a pool?
No, 14948 Gilmore St does not have a pool.
Does 14948 Gilmore St have accessible units?
No, 14948 Gilmore St does not have accessible units.
Does 14948 Gilmore St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14948 Gilmore St does not have units with dishwashers.
