14937 DICKENS Street

Light and bright, fully updated two-bedroom plus loft and large private rooftop-deck home in the heart of Sherman Oaks! Located south of Ventura Blvd., this home features an open floor-plan with huge, vaulted ceilings, luminous skylights with hardwood floors and modern design. An updated kitchen with quartz counter-tops, travertine tile and stainless-steel appliances opens into the dining area and living room with custom built-ins, fireplace and spiral staircase leading up to the floating loft space and rooftop deck with views. The master en-suite boasts an updated bathroom, walk-in closet and private balcony. With side-by-side parking, private storage, and ample guest parking, additional amenities include a pool, spa, gym, laundry room, bicycle storage and gardens.