Los Angeles, CA
14937 DICKENS Street
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:43 AM

14937 DICKENS Street

14937 Dickens Street · No Longer Available
Location

14937 Dickens Street, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest parking
hot tub
Light and bright, fully updated two-bedroom plus loft and large private rooftop-deck home in the heart of Sherman Oaks! Located south of Ventura Blvd., this home features an open floor-plan with huge, vaulted ceilings, luminous skylights with hardwood floors and modern design. An updated kitchen with quartz counter-tops, travertine tile and stainless-steel appliances opens into the dining area and living room with custom built-ins, fireplace and spiral staircase leading up to the floating loft space and rooftop deck with views. The master en-suite boasts an updated bathroom, walk-in closet and private balcony. With side-by-side parking, private storage, and ample guest parking, additional amenities include a pool, spa, gym, laundry room, bicycle storage and gardens.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14937 DICKENS Street have any available units?
14937 DICKENS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14937 DICKENS Street have?
Some of 14937 DICKENS Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14937 DICKENS Street currently offering any rent specials?
14937 DICKENS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14937 DICKENS Street pet-friendly?
No, 14937 DICKENS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14937 DICKENS Street offer parking?
Yes, 14937 DICKENS Street offers parking.
Does 14937 DICKENS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14937 DICKENS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14937 DICKENS Street have a pool?
Yes, 14937 DICKENS Street has a pool.
Does 14937 DICKENS Street have accessible units?
No, 14937 DICKENS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14937 DICKENS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14937 DICKENS Street has units with dishwashers.
