Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

14837 Hart Street

14837 Hart Street · No Longer Available
Location

14837 Hart Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Updated One Level 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Craftsman Traditional Family Home Featuring Living Room/Family Great Room with a Custom Designed Fireplace,Cabinetry, Beam Ceilings and Refinished Hardwood Floors!! The Living Room/Family Great Room Overlook a Beautifully Landscaped Private Backyard with an Attached Covered Patio, Perfect for Outdoor Entertaining!!! The Chef's Kitchen includes Custom Designed Cabinetry, and a Family Breakfast Area! The Master Suite is Designed with Hardwood Floors, an Entire Wall of Closet Space Plus a Walk-In Closet, a Dressing/Vanity Area Plus a Separate Shower and Tub in the Master Bath Area! The Spacious Secondary Bedroom is Also Designed with a Huge Walk-In Closet!! This Wonderful Home Includes An Attached 2 Car Garage with Remote Controlled Access!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14837 Hart Street have any available units?
14837 Hart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14837 Hart Street have?
Some of 14837 Hart Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14837 Hart Street currently offering any rent specials?
14837 Hart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14837 Hart Street pet-friendly?
No, 14837 Hart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14837 Hart Street offer parking?
Yes, 14837 Hart Street offers parking.
Does 14837 Hart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14837 Hart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14837 Hart Street have a pool?
No, 14837 Hart Street does not have a pool.
Does 14837 Hart Street have accessible units?
No, 14837 Hart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14837 Hart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14837 Hart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
