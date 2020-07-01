All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14805 Chase Street Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14805 Chase Street Street
Last updated February 1 2020 at 6:08 PM

14805 Chase Street Street

14805 Chase Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14805 Chase Street, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14805 Chase Street Street have any available units?
14805 Chase Street Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 14805 Chase Street Street currently offering any rent specials?
14805 Chase Street Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14805 Chase Street Street pet-friendly?
No, 14805 Chase Street Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14805 Chase Street Street offer parking?
No, 14805 Chase Street Street does not offer parking.
Does 14805 Chase Street Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14805 Chase Street Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14805 Chase Street Street have a pool?
No, 14805 Chase Street Street does not have a pool.
Does 14805 Chase Street Street have accessible units?
No, 14805 Chase Street Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14805 Chase Street Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14805 Chase Street Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14805 Chase Street Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14805 Chase Street Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College