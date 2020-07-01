Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
14805 Chase Street Street
14805 Chase Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
14805 Chase Street, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14805 Chase Street Street have any available units?
14805 Chase Street Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 14805 Chase Street Street currently offering any rent specials?
14805 Chase Street Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14805 Chase Street Street pet-friendly?
No, 14805 Chase Street Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 14805 Chase Street Street offer parking?
No, 14805 Chase Street Street does not offer parking.
Does 14805 Chase Street Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14805 Chase Street Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14805 Chase Street Street have a pool?
No, 14805 Chase Street Street does not have a pool.
Does 14805 Chase Street Street have accessible units?
No, 14805 Chase Street Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14805 Chase Street Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14805 Chase Street Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14805 Chase Street Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14805 Chase Street Street does not have units with air conditioning.
