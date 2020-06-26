1480 South DURANGO Avenue

Amenities

Great price for lease of this gorgeous home!Extensive Renovation, addition & remodeling done to this gorgeous home on a lovely, coveted street in the Beverly Wood Area. This home is bright & Spacious, with High ceilings throughout. Gorgeously remodeled Kosher kitchen with high end appliances. Beautifully done baths. 3BR on lower & 2BR on the upper floor. A large Master suite with a gorgeous bath & Walk in closet, & a large balcony with the view of the city. Laundry facility on the upper floor. Lots of closet space. Central Heat & Air with controls on each floor. Camera & Alarm system. Back yard ideal for entertaining. 1 car garage, additional parking available on the long drive way. Behind the garage, an additional cute room available for an office or gym to enjoy. Great Location. Walking distance to Pico shops, eateries & places of Worship. A Must See!