Los Angeles, CA
1480 South DURANGO Avenue
Last updated September 6 2019 at 3:05 AM

1480 South DURANGO Avenue

1480 South Durango Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1480 South Durango Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great price for lease of this gorgeous home!Extensive Renovation, addition & remodeling done to this gorgeous home on a lovely, coveted street in the Beverly Wood Area. This home is bright & Spacious, with High ceilings throughout. Gorgeously remodeled Kosher kitchen with high end appliances. Beautifully done baths. 3BR on lower & 2BR on the upper floor. A large Master suite with a gorgeous bath & Walk in closet, & a large balcony with the view of the city. Laundry facility on the upper floor. Lots of closet space. Central Heat & Air with controls on each floor. Camera & Alarm system. Back yard ideal for entertaining. 1 car garage, additional parking available on the long drive way. Behind the garage, an additional cute room available for an office or gym to enjoy. Great Location. Walking distance to Pico shops, eateries & places of Worship. A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1480 South DURANGO Avenue have any available units?
1480 South DURANGO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1480 South DURANGO Avenue have?
Some of 1480 South DURANGO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1480 South DURANGO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1480 South DURANGO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1480 South DURANGO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1480 South DURANGO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1480 South DURANGO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1480 South DURANGO Avenue offers parking.
Does 1480 South DURANGO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1480 South DURANGO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1480 South DURANGO Avenue have a pool?
No, 1480 South DURANGO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1480 South DURANGO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1480 South DURANGO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1480 South DURANGO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1480 South DURANGO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
