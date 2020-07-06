14726 Tupper St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

Upgraded 3+2.5 w/backyard + brand new central heat + air! (14726 Tupper) - Upgraded, two-story home available for lease! Amenities include: 3BR + 2.5BA floorplan w/over 1800 SQF; living room w/fireplace + vaulted ceilings; remodeled kitchen w/granite countertops + appliances included (stove, oven + dishwasher); formal dining area also featuring fireplace; master bedroom w/cozy fireplace; dual closets + three-quarter bath; full guest bath w/double sinks; washer + dryer provided; brand new central heat + air; carpet, ceramic tile + hardwood flooring throughout; backyard offers covered patio w/recessed lighting; front yard w/auto sprinkler system; gardener included; cats considered w/owner approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5716573)