Los Angeles, CA
14726 Tupper St.
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

14726 Tupper St.

14726 Tupper Street · No Longer Available
Location

14726 Tupper Street, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Upgraded 3+2.5 w/backyard + brand new central heat + air! (14726 Tupper) - Upgraded, two-story home available for lease! Amenities include: 3BR + 2.5BA floorplan w/over 1800 SQF; living room w/fireplace + vaulted ceilings; remodeled kitchen w/granite countertops + appliances included (stove, oven + dishwasher); formal dining area also featuring fireplace; master bedroom w/cozy fireplace; dual closets + three-quarter bath; full guest bath w/double sinks; washer + dryer provided; brand new central heat + air; carpet, ceramic tile + hardwood flooring throughout; backyard offers covered patio w/recessed lighting; front yard w/auto sprinkler system; gardener included; cats considered w/owner approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5716573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14726 Tupper St. have any available units?
14726 Tupper St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14726 Tupper St. have?
Some of 14726 Tupper St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14726 Tupper St. currently offering any rent specials?
14726 Tupper St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14726 Tupper St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14726 Tupper St. is pet friendly.
Does 14726 Tupper St. offer parking?
Yes, 14726 Tupper St. offers parking.
Does 14726 Tupper St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14726 Tupper St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14726 Tupper St. have a pool?
No, 14726 Tupper St. does not have a pool.
Does 14726 Tupper St. have accessible units?
No, 14726 Tupper St. does not have accessible units.
Does 14726 Tupper St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14726 Tupper St. has units with dishwashers.

