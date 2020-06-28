1472 Allison Avenue

Amenities

Great location! A clean, 2BR/1BA with lots of light in a charming apartment building from the gorgeous Echo Park Lake. This apartment is available now. Apartments rarely open up in this building. 1 parking space with plenty of street parking. Just a short stroll down to Sunset Boulevard with tons of cafes, restaurants, shopping, Dodger Stadium, Elysian Park, and much more. This fantastic apartment includes: --2 large bedrooms with plenty of light and privacy --Large living room space --Custom industrial floors --Fully equipped with kitchen features refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stove --Washer and Dryer in the building --1 parking space in off street parking. Tenant pays for electric and gas. New kitchen countertop.