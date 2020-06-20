All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM

1471 HAVENHURST Drive

1471 Havenhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1471 Havenhurst Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
courtyard
microwave
Rare opportunity to lease a piece of architectural history just steps from the Sunset Strip and Chateau Marmont. Listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, the Andalusia is an iconic 1926 Spanish courtyard masterpiece by famed Hollywood architects Arthur and Nina Zwebell. This second-story, one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit features lofted wood beam ceilings, original kitchen and bath tiles, hardwood floors throughout, viewing balconies and a massive stone fireplace. The fully gated and secure building features a central garden courtyard with fountain and multiple seating areas. Also includes 1-car garage and community laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1471 HAVENHURST Drive have any available units?
1471 HAVENHURST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1471 HAVENHURST Drive have?
Some of 1471 HAVENHURST Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1471 HAVENHURST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1471 HAVENHURST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1471 HAVENHURST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1471 HAVENHURST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1471 HAVENHURST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1471 HAVENHURST Drive offers parking.
Does 1471 HAVENHURST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1471 HAVENHURST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1471 HAVENHURST Drive have a pool?
No, 1471 HAVENHURST Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1471 HAVENHURST Drive have accessible units?
No, 1471 HAVENHURST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1471 HAVENHURST Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1471 HAVENHURST Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
