1471 HAVENHURST Drive

Rare opportunity to lease a piece of architectural history just steps from the Sunset Strip and Chateau Marmont. Listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, the Andalusia is an iconic 1926 Spanish courtyard masterpiece by famed Hollywood architects Arthur and Nina Zwebell. This second-story, one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit features lofted wood beam ceilings, original kitchen and bath tiles, hardwood floors throughout, viewing balconies and a massive stone fireplace. The fully gated and secure building features a central garden courtyard with fountain and multiple seating areas. Also includes 1-car garage and community laundry.