Los Angeles, CA
14659 Lakeside Street
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

14659 Lakeside Street

14659 Lakeside Street · No Longer Available
Location

14659 Lakeside Street, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
3 Bedroom Sylmar Home (front house) Ready to View! - This Sylmar home has 3 bedrooms with and 2 bathrooms. Upon entering you will find a spacious living room/dining room with beautiful fireplace. The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops and back splash with ample counter and cabinet space. Off the kitchen you will find washer/dryer hookups and storage cabinets. There are 3 spacious bedrooms with two remodeled bathrooms both with elegant stand up showers. The entire home has wood type flooring. There is a well maintained, low maintenance front court yard with a small covered patio, perfect for entertaining. There is street parking. Please note there are two homes on this property. The front home is being leased out only. Please contact Shannon at (818) 792-9515 cell/text are good, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule an appointment.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14659 Lakeside Street have any available units?
14659 Lakeside Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14659 Lakeside Street have?
Some of 14659 Lakeside Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14659 Lakeside Street currently offering any rent specials?
14659 Lakeside Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14659 Lakeside Street pet-friendly?
No, 14659 Lakeside Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14659 Lakeside Street offer parking?
No, 14659 Lakeside Street does not offer parking.
Does 14659 Lakeside Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14659 Lakeside Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14659 Lakeside Street have a pool?
No, 14659 Lakeside Street does not have a pool.
Does 14659 Lakeside Street have accessible units?
No, 14659 Lakeside Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14659 Lakeside Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14659 Lakeside Street does not have units with dishwashers.

