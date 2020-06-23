14659 Lakeside Street

Amenities

3 Bedroom Sylmar Home (front house) Ready to View! - This Sylmar home has 3 bedrooms with and 2 bathrooms. Upon entering you will find a spacious living room/dining room with beautiful fireplace. The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops and back splash with ample counter and cabinet space. Off the kitchen you will find washer/dryer hookups and storage cabinets. There are 3 spacious bedrooms with two remodeled bathrooms both with elegant stand up showers. The entire home has wood type flooring. There is a well maintained, low maintenance front court yard with a small covered patio, perfect for entertaining. There is street parking. Please note there are two homes on this property. The front home is being leased out only. Please contact Shannon at (818) 792-9515 cell/text are good, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule an appointment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5595487)