All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1463 Scott Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1463 Scott Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1463 Scott Avenue

1463 W Scott Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1463 W Scott Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Sun drenched 2 bed 1 bath with hardwood floors throughout and downtown views! Charming Spanish Colonial Revival Courtyard Bungalow. Fully renovated historical monument. Brand new plumbing, electrical, kitchen, remodeled bath and new period windows and doors. This is a beautiful hillside bungalow with ample views of downtown. A gem in the heart of Echo Park. One parking space. Backyard. Laundromat nearby.
(Vacant unit is 1463 4/5 in the back on the right)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1463 Scott Avenue have any available units?
1463 Scott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1463 Scott Avenue have?
Some of 1463 Scott Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1463 Scott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1463 Scott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1463 Scott Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1463 Scott Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1463 Scott Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1463 Scott Avenue offers parking.
Does 1463 Scott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1463 Scott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1463 Scott Avenue have a pool?
No, 1463 Scott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1463 Scott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1463 Scott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1463 Scott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1463 Scott Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College