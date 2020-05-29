14628 Polk st.

Amenities

recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities

4 bed and 2 bath house (4 habitaciones y 2 Baos) - Property Id: 31859



This wonderfully upgraded 4 bed/2 bath home is located in Sylmar, CA. Interior amenities include a iving room, a kitchen, and beautiful tile flooring. The backyard is spacious . This home is very close to outdoor recreation, Veterans Memorial Community Regional Park . Shopping can be found to the south at Sylmar

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/31859

Property Id 31859



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4636028)