All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14622 Deervale Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14622 Deervale Place
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:50 PM

14622 Deervale Place

14622 Deervale Place · (818) 489-6533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14622 Deervale Place, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3159 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Perched atop Skyview Estates this amazing view home boasts gorgeous panoramic views. The most private lot in the Estates offering both a serene oasis and an entertainers paradise. Drive up to a private gated driveway with space for 6 cars, indoors you'll find a gourmet kitchen w/custom cabinetry, a large living room that opens up to an awesome backyard. The large master bedroom with 2 master bathrooms is a tranquil escape accessible to the pool area. Three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are down the hallway along with a formal dining room complete with mountain views. Another large family room next to the dining room is perfect for entertaining. Just minutes from Ventura Blvd, Beverly Hills, Movie studios, 101Fwy & 405Fwy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14622 Deervale Place have any available units?
14622 Deervale Place has a unit available for $9,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 14622 Deervale Place currently offering any rent specials?
14622 Deervale Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14622 Deervale Place pet-friendly?
No, 14622 Deervale Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14622 Deervale Place offer parking?
No, 14622 Deervale Place does not offer parking.
Does 14622 Deervale Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14622 Deervale Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14622 Deervale Place have a pool?
Yes, 14622 Deervale Place has a pool.
Does 14622 Deervale Place have accessible units?
No, 14622 Deervale Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14622 Deervale Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 14622 Deervale Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14622 Deervale Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 14622 Deervale Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14622 Deervale Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity