14622 Deervale Place

Amenities

pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool

Perched atop Skyview Estates this amazing view home boasts gorgeous panoramic views. The most private lot in the Estates offering both a serene oasis and an entertainers paradise. Drive up to a private gated driveway with space for 6 cars, indoors you'll find a gourmet kitchen w/custom cabinetry, a large living room that opens up to an awesome backyard. The large master bedroom with 2 master bathrooms is a tranquil escape accessible to the pool area. Three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are down the hallway along with a formal dining room complete with mountain views. Another large family room next to the dining room is perfect for entertaining. Just minutes from Ventura Blvd, Beverly Hills, Movie studios, 101Fwy & 405Fwy