1459 South OGDEN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You're Invited to View this Newly Remodeled Spacious 2 Bedroom located in the highly desirable PicFair neighborhood. You're greeted with a staircase that leads you into this Bright and Airy 2nd Floor unit w/beautiful Hardwood flooring and a gas Fireplace in the expansive Living Room. The large formal Dining Rm w/curved archway is great for 2 or a dinner party of more! The remodeled Kitchen has ample cabinets and Quartz counter tops, w/appliances including a SS stove + microwave + dishwasher + washer/dryer for your convenience. Breakfast room can be used as a Den, Office or relaxation space. Spacious Bedrooms + ample closets + newly carpeted. Enjoy your private balcony or cozy up in front of your Fireplace. Single Garage for parking/storage. 3-Unit beautifully Landscaped corner property w/shared tenant yard, grass and patio area. Walking neighborhood w/delicious restaurants, and centrally located to Miracle Mile, Museums, The Grove, Freeways, Shopping and MUCH MORE!!!