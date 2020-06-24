All apartments in Los Angeles
1459 South OGDEN Drive
Last updated April 6 2019 at 9:43 AM

1459 South OGDEN Drive

1459 South Ogden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1459 South Ogden Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You're Invited to View this Newly Remodeled Spacious 2 Bedroom located in the highly desirable PicFair neighborhood. You're greeted with a staircase that leads you into this Bright and Airy 2nd Floor unit w/beautiful Hardwood flooring and a gas Fireplace in the expansive Living Room. The large formal Dining Rm w/curved archway is great for 2 or a dinner party of more! The remodeled Kitchen has ample cabinets and Quartz counter tops, w/appliances including a SS stove + microwave + dishwasher + washer/dryer for your convenience. Breakfast room can be used as a Den, Office or relaxation space. Spacious Bedrooms + ample closets + newly carpeted. Enjoy your private balcony or cozy up in front of your Fireplace. Single Garage for parking/storage. 3-Unit beautifully Landscaped corner property w/shared tenant yard, grass and patio area. Walking neighborhood w/delicious restaurants, and centrally located to Miracle Mile, Museums, The Grove, Freeways, Shopping and MUCH MORE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 South OGDEN Drive have any available units?
1459 South OGDEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1459 South OGDEN Drive have?
Some of 1459 South OGDEN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 South OGDEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1459 South OGDEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 South OGDEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1459 South OGDEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1459 South OGDEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1459 South OGDEN Drive offers parking.
Does 1459 South OGDEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1459 South OGDEN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 South OGDEN Drive have a pool?
No, 1459 South OGDEN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1459 South OGDEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 1459 South OGDEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 South OGDEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1459 South OGDEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
