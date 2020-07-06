14560 Clark St #206

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

OPEN HOUSE

Saturday 07/21 - 11:00 to 12:00pm

Sunday 07/22 - 11:00 to 12:00pm



Stop by during the open house to see this lovely second floor walk up 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Sherman Oaks. Beautifully lit throughout with large windows and skylights, this condo also features light wood laminate flooring, large closet spaces, newly updated kitchen (with fridge) and baths and additional storage in garage. There are 2 car tandem parking spaces in the shared garage. Easy access to the community laundry facilities. Centrally located near Burbank / Van Nuys Blvd and the 101 frwy and walking distance to Van Nuys Middle. Pets will be considered if they meet the HOA rules with a deposit required.