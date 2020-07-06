All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 29 2019 at 1:42 PM

14560 Clark St #206

14560 Clark Street · No Longer Available
Location

14560 Clark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE
Saturday 07/21 - 11:00 to 12:00pm
Sunday 07/22 - 11:00 to 12:00pm

Stop by during the open house to see this lovely second floor walk up 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Sherman Oaks. Beautifully lit throughout with large windows and skylights, this condo also features light wood laminate flooring, large closet spaces, newly updated kitchen (with fridge) and baths and additional storage in garage. There are 2 car tandem parking spaces in the shared garage. Easy access to the community laundry facilities. Centrally located near Burbank / Van Nuys Blvd and the 101 frwy and walking distance to Van Nuys Middle. Pets will be considered if they meet the HOA rules with a deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14560 Clark St #206 have any available units?
14560 Clark St #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14560 Clark St #206 have?
Some of 14560 Clark St #206's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14560 Clark St #206 currently offering any rent specials?
14560 Clark St #206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14560 Clark St #206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14560 Clark St #206 is pet friendly.
Does 14560 Clark St #206 offer parking?
Yes, 14560 Clark St #206 offers parking.
Does 14560 Clark St #206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14560 Clark St #206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14560 Clark St #206 have a pool?
No, 14560 Clark St #206 does not have a pool.
Does 14560 Clark St #206 have accessible units?
No, 14560 Clark St #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 14560 Clark St #206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14560 Clark St #206 has units with dishwashers.

