Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1456 West SUNSET

1456 W Sunset Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1456 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
Located atop a hidden hill in the heart of Echo Park is this charming classic craftsman featured on Apartment Therapy. Pairing vintage charm with modern upgrades this home is a short distance from restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and shopping. Take in views of the Hollywood Sign, Griffith Park, and downtown Echo Park. Find a place to sit and read, or entertain on the long, reclaimed wood table nestled under a jasmine-covered pergola. With plentiful outdoor and indoor spaces, the house is a wonderful place for entertaining. Utilities and gardener are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1456 West SUNSET have any available units?
1456 West SUNSET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1456 West SUNSET have?
Some of 1456 West SUNSET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1456 West SUNSET currently offering any rent specials?
1456 West SUNSET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1456 West SUNSET pet-friendly?
No, 1456 West SUNSET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1456 West SUNSET offer parking?
Yes, 1456 West SUNSET does offer parking.
Does 1456 West SUNSET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1456 West SUNSET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1456 West SUNSET have a pool?
No, 1456 West SUNSET does not have a pool.
Does 1456 West SUNSET have accessible units?
No, 1456 West SUNSET does not have accessible units.
Does 1456 West SUNSET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1456 West SUNSET has units with dishwashers.
