1456 West SUNSET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking bbq/grill

Located atop a hidden hill in the heart of Echo Park is this charming classic craftsman featured on Apartment Therapy. Pairing vintage charm with modern upgrades this home is a short distance from restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and shopping. Take in views of the Hollywood Sign, Griffith Park, and downtown Echo Park. Find a place to sit and read, or entertain on the long, reclaimed wood table nestled under a jasmine-covered pergola. With plentiful outdoor and indoor spaces, the house is a wonderful place for entertaining. Utilities and gardener are included.