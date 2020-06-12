Central air. floor parquet. utility: water included. 1 year lease is required. furniture available up on request. Please fell free to contact us for any question or showing. Thank you Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100092 Property Id 100092
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14545 Margate St have any available units?
14545 Margate St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.