All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14545 Margate St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14545 Margate St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14545 Margate St

14545 W Margate St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14545 W Margate St, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Sherman Oaks quiet Apartment - Property Id: 100092

Central air. floor parquet. utility: water included. 1 year lease is required. furniture available up on request. Please fell free to contact us for any question or showing. Thank you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100092
Property Id 100092

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4704748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14545 Margate St have any available units?
14545 Margate St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14545 Margate St have?
Some of 14545 Margate St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14545 Margate St currently offering any rent specials?
14545 Margate St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14545 Margate St pet-friendly?
No, 14545 Margate St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14545 Margate St offer parking?
No, 14545 Margate St does not offer parking.
Does 14545 Margate St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14545 Margate St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14545 Margate St have a pool?
No, 14545 Margate St does not have a pool.
Does 14545 Margate St have accessible units?
No, 14545 Margate St does not have accessible units.
Does 14545 Margate St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14545 Margate St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College